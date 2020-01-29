Decreased tobacco use, Maine earns best score

Maine has the best report card in the nation when it comes to decreasing tobacco use.

The American Lung Association released its annual State of Tobacco Control report Wednesday morning and our state earned nearly a perfect score.

Funding for state tobacco prevention programs, the strength of smoke free workplace laws, coverage and access to help with quitting, and raising the age to 21 for the sale of tobacco products all earned our state As.

However, Maine was given a C by the American Lung Association for its lack of leadership efforts in raising the tobacco tax. The group is calling on all states to enact policies.

And they continue to sound the alarm when it comes to kids and e-cigarettes.

According to the American Lung Association, the number of Maine middle schoolers using tobacco is the highest in the northeast.

