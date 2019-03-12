Decades-long spiritual leader in the Greater Bangor area passes away

A decades-long spiritual leader in the Greater Bangor area has died.

Father Rudolph Leveille passed away Sunday in Old Town at 87.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1957.

Since then Father Rudy - as he was known - served at St. Mary's Church in Bangor and in Orono.

He was also at St. Teresa's Church in Brewer before he retired in 1997.

In the last 20 years, Father Rudy continued to be active in local ministry.

A reception and wake is set for Thursday, March 14th at 3 p.m. in Old Town. It's at the Holy Family Church of the Parish of Resurrection.

Mass will be 11 a.m. at the church on Friday, March 15th.

