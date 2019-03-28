Debate over vaping continues at the State House

A bill that would ban flavored pods for cigarettes in Maine has seen heated debate over the past few weeks.

Thursday, a group of South Portland high schoolers spoke at the State House with the bill's sponsor about why they support this bill.

They say too many of their classmates are vaping, and it's become a big problem.

"The Juul has started from ages 12 to senior year in high school, and it's just getting more and more younger for our community and maybe other communities in Maine," said high school student Grace Rende. "And I think it's important to pass this law because the flavor is what gets them addicted and want more."

Opponents of the bill say the product is successful at getting people off of cigarettes, and this bill would also have a negative impact on Maine small businesses.

"The product has actually been very successful at weening people off smoking cigarettes, and for a product that is doing that, we should be looking for more products that ween people from bad behaviors in my personal opinion," Rep. Beth O'Connor, R-Berwick.

This bill is one of a number of bills this session that deal with e-cigarettes.