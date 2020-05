One more person has died with the coronavirus..

That marks the 85th person in the state to pass away with the illness.

The Maine CDC is reporting 37 new cases today, making 2,226 overall.

1,971 are confirmed and 255 are probable.

1,458 people have recovered from coronavirus.

270 people have been hospitalized.

The Maine CDC will hold it's daily briefing this afternoon at 2.

It will be live on TV5 as well as streaming on our website.