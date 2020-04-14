Death toll rises in Maine, number of COVID-19 cases over 700

One more person has died in Maine as a result of the coronavirus.

That information among the latest numbers from the Maine CDC that were released Tuesday morning.

There are now 734 confirmed cases in the state.

That number jumped by 36 from Monday.

There are 124 people that have been hospitalized at some point in their illness and 292 people have recovered.

Cumberland County remains having the most confirmed cases in the state.

There are 331 cases confirmed there.

York has the second most in the state with 152 in the county.

Penobsot County held static with 34 cases.

Still none in Piscataquis County.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 29

Aroostook: 2

Cumberland: 331

Franklin: 8

Hancock: 5

Kennebec: 81

Knox: 11

Lincoln: 11

Oxford: 13

Penobscot: 34

Sagadahoc: 14

Somerset: 11

Waldo: 29

Washington: 1

York: 152

Dr. Nirav Shah is slated to hold his daily briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2pm. He will be joined by Governor Mills. You can watch that on TV5 and online at wabi.tv.

