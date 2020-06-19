Death of man on Vinalhaven ruled a homicide

Maine State Police said the death of a man on Vinalhaven earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

State police and Knox County sheriff's deputies were called to the island Sunday night.

Police said Roger Feltis, 28, died of stab wounds.

Feltis was fatally injured during a confrontation at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames on the Roberts Cemetery Road, police said.

Briannah Ames was also injured during the confrontation and was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center.

Police said the circumstances of Feltis' death remain under investigation.

No other details, including what led to the confrontation have been released.