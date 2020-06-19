Death of Vinalhaven man ruled a homicide

Maine State Police say the death of a man on Vinalhaven earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

This news coming the same day friends and family of 28-year-old Roger Feltis protested outside the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland.

Police say Feltis died of stab wounds during a confrontation at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames on Roberts Cemetery Road.

Briannah Ames was also injured and was treated and released.

Police say Feltis' death is still under investigation.

Folks from Vinalhaven today protested the lack of information being released by authorities surrounding his death.

Their gathering was before police detemined Feltis' death is a homicide.

Many of those in attendance also turned the focus onto his 4-year-old daughter.

"It's just not fair to her. He was her superhero, and nothing could hurt her daddy. I mean we understand that they have to take their time and get all the evidence straight and everything like that. But it seems like it's taking forever. I guess how do you hurt someone like that," said Jennie Candage, Feltis' girlfriend.

No charges have been filed at this point.

Two more protests are planned on Sunday evening at 6, one at the Knox County Courthouse and the other on Vinalhaven.