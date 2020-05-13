Dealing with the shame associated with face coverings.

We've heard from several viewers who say they have experienced this when they're in the public.

These are folks who have health conditions which they say do not allow them to wear masks.

We spoke to psychologist Dr. David Prescott about why this might be happening and how we can deal with it.

He says many times people will lash out when they are having a hard time dealing with their own emotions like anxiety and frustrations.

He says no matter where you stand when it comes to wearing a mask, telling someone else what do to in anger doesn't work.

Right now we're all dealing with a huge and swift cultural shift and doing things like shaming others is harmful.

"We've got to remember people do things for a whole bunch of complex reasons and I think one of the things we can do is try to understand that other people are coming from a lot of different places and be more tolerant," he said.

Dr. Prescott says it can help for all of us to remember we are in this together.

He says for those who are feeling hurt from being shamed it's helpful to acknowledge those feelings.

Remind yourself of the reasons why you aren't able to do something, like wear a mask because a doctor said not to.

