Deal to reopen Maine ski resort delayed until new year

A Boston investment group's purchase of the idled Saddleback ski area in Maine has been pushed into the new year.

Arctaris Impact Fund said the closing has been delayed until after the board of the Finance Authority of Maine meets in January.

Actaris is using loans and investor funding to purchase the ski resort and new equipment, including chairlifts, with a goal of reopening in December 2020. FAME is providing loan guarantees.

The deal was supposed to close on Dec. 23; Saddleback has been shuttered since 2015.