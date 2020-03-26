Deadline to file, pay Maine state income taxes extended to July 15

Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday she is extending the deadline to file and pay Maine state income tax to July 15.

The original deadline was April 15.

The deadline to file and pay state income taxes now aligns with the federal deadline, which was moved to July 15 last week.

In a statement, Gov. Mills said she hopes the extension will help provide relief to Mainers who are struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus crisis.

Any penalties and interest associated with not paying their taxes from April 16 to July 15 will be abated, Mills said.