Deadline given to CMMC

Central Maine Medical Center has been given a deadline to fix several issues, or risk losing millions in Medicaid and Medicare funding.

That would mean those patients would lose access to services at the hospital.

The issues came up in a federal report with multiple patient complaints about emergency department care.

The deadline for the hospital is June 30th.

Officials there say they're taking the report very seriously and working to correct all of the issues in the coming weeks.

"Central Maine absolutely believes that we will have this locked down and addressed to satisfy both ourselves as well as CMS and the state," said CMMC President Dr. David Tupponce.

CMS is the organization that oversees Medicaid and Medicare.

The hospital says this is not uncommon and other health care facilities regularly go through the same process.