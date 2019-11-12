Dead River Company honored with national award

A Maine-based company has become the first in the state recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with its Gold Medallion Award.

Dead River Company was so honored in recognition of its stellar record of hiring military veterans.

The Hire Vets Gold Medallion is the only veterans hiring award at the federal level that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans.

Nearly 12 percent of the company's workforce comes from the military.

Guy Langevin, VP and CAO of Dead River Company says, "It's important for us to give back to those who have served our country but at the same time this is a great workforce source, very capable and underutilized. So, we're taking advantage of this great opportunity and we're just humbled by this distinction that the U.S. Department of Labor has given us."

Governor Mills congratulated Dead River on its achievement, praising the company for its outstanding support of veterans.