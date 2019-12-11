De-icing truck, plane collide at Portland Jetport

A truck that was deicing a plane at the Portland Jetport collided with a plane's tail on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Delta flight No. 4770 was scheduled to fly to New York's LaGuardia airport, Jetport officials said.

Officials said the truck "made contact with the tail."

The plane was damaged, but Jetport officials did not know how badly yet, airport manager Paul Bradbury said.

He said the plane "isn't going anywhere."

No one was hurt and the plane returned to the gate. Passengers were being booked on other flights.