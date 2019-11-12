‘Days of Our Lives’ on production hiatus, show expected to continue

Popular daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is going on a production hiatus and at least one media outlet has reported that the show’s cast has been let of of their contracts, but sources close to People magazine expect the show to continue.

TVLine initially reported Tuesday the longtime NBC drama had let all the actors out of their contracts and the show was going on an “indefinite hiatus.” People says a source told them the show would likely continue past the hiatus and that other reports were “clickbait.”

The source told People that the show shoots months in advance and they’ve gotten so far ahead that the cast was prepared for a long break until closer to time for the network to consider renewing the show.

“The show will almost definitely get renewed and this was not news to literally anyone on the show, nor is anyone truly concerned," the source said.

Deadline reports that negotiations for the 56th season of the show have already begun.

