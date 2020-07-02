Daycare destroyed by overnight fire in Greene

A fire destroyed a daycare center in Greene overnight.

Stepping Stones Early Learning Center wrote on Facebook early Thursday "We are devastated and heartbroken to tell our beloved children and parents that our Stepping Stones building caught on fire tonight.

The building is a complete loss."

Stepping Stones is on Sawyer Road in Greene.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, fire had already spread throughout the building. Firefighters from five surrounding towns helped battle the flames.

Greene fire chief John Soucy said there was so much damage it will be difficult to determine how the fire started.

Crews plan to return to the scene later Thursday morning to check for any rekindles.