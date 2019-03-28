Day three of double murder trial in Bangor

Testimony continued on day three of the double murder trial of two homeless people found dead in a burning box truck in Bangor.

It was a year ago Thursday the fire happened under a bridge in Penobscot Plaza.

43-year-old Michael Bridges, and 36-year-old Desiree York had been sleeping in the back of the truck.

26-year-old John De St. Croix is charged with their murders.

Thursday afternoon investigators began going over surveillance video collected from several surrounding businesses.

The court also heard a police interview with De St Croix.

During the interview he talked about being with Bridges and York before the fire happened but left to go get something to eat.

He told the officer he wasn't far when he saw a bright flash.

He went back and saw the fire, heard banging and Desiree calling for help from inside the truck.

De St Croix started getting upset about being questioned about tools and things he was seen carrying on video.

They heard from a forensic chemist about items tested for fire accelerants including clothing De St Croix was said to be wearing at the scene.

He testified nothing was found.

We asked De St Croix's defense attorney about the findings.