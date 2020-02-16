Day of snowshoeing designed to get families outside in Dover-Foxcroft

Getting outside with the family. That's the goal of a program with the Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The PCSWCD Families in the Outdoors program is designed to provide fun, active and interesting opportunities for families.

This program is for youth ages 5+, parents, grandparents, relatives and friends Last winter, was the first Families in the Outdoors Snowshoe Adventure. Participants had so much fun, the event is back this year.

The Snowshoe Adventure at the Law Farm in Dover-Foxcroft will be Friday, February 21st from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. There is a snow day for this event, which is Saturday, February 22nd, same time and location.

Registration is required. At this program, families will enjoy a ½ day snowshoe with the PCSWCD, Master Maine Guide Alexandra Conover Bennett and Maine Wildlife Biologist Sarah Spencer. Alexandra will lead families through the Law Farm trails and Sarah will lead a hands-on exploration of wood ducks and installing and maintaining wood duck boxes. There will be lots to see, learn and do on this snowshoeing adventure.

Spaces are limited for Families in the Outdoors. A small fee of $5 per person helps support the educational offerings.

To register, go to the Facebook page Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District. You can also call at 207-564-2321 ext. 3 or send along an email to info@piscataquisswcd.org.

The Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District is already planning for two major fundraiser, too.

The 2020 Tree and Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 9th, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Orders begin in March and the pre-order deadline is Wednesday, April 15th.

PCSWCD is also teaming up with Maine Brewshed Alliance, a coalition of brewers and the Natural Resource Council of Maine, for an event at Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Brewery on Saturday, July 25th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.>