Day of caring held on Bangor Waterfront

Community Care hosted a day of caring on the Bangor Waterfront.

Hygiene items were packed up to give out to folks who can use some help.

Live music, bagged lunches and resource information was also provided.

The goal is to bring members of the community together to provide help to others.

"I think it's showing the area that Bangor really does care and that people are important to us and that we want to take care of them. "

Community Care is a non-profit that provides services to individuals and their families.