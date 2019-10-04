'Day of Caring' helps new family shelter house in Ellsworth

Construction on a new family shelter house in Ellsworth is coming along.

On Friday folks there got some help from the United Way of Eastern Maine as part of the non-profit’s Fall "Day of Caring.”

Serving those in need. That's what volunteers from the United Way of Eastern Maine were doing Friday as part of their Fall Day of Caring.

This group of volunteers are helping the folks at Families First Community Center in Ellsworth prepare their new family shelter by painting rooms.

"I love having people come in and see what we're doing, and that really energizes other people to see the vision and to want to come in and help us out,” said Theresa Quellette of Families First Community Center.

"We're happy to be here and happy to get them closer to their goals,” said James Strout of United Way of Eastern Maine.

The mission of the Families First Community Center is to break the cycle of homelessness by giving families with children the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

"The fact that that many more people in the community are thinking about the problem of homelessness and how we can start to break that cycle is really exciting because there is a great need,” said Quellette.

Volunteers with United Way agree.

They love being able to take time out of their day to help those in need.

"Their message and their mission really is something that aligns with our bold goals for 2028 and providing those basic needs that so many people need,” said Strout.

"Usually I am looking for volunteers, so when a volunteer comes and looks for us, that just makes you feel good that other people are also in that same vision of how can I help?"

Those at the center are hopeful this project will come to fruition.

And, they encourage everyone who wants to make Hancock County a better place to reach out and volunteer.

The new family shelter is expected to open in the spring.

To learn more about their mission and how you can help out visit: https://www.familiesfirstellsworth.org/

