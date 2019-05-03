Day 2 of hearing regarding evidence in case against Sharon Carrillo

A woman accused of killing her daughter in Stockton Springs last year is back in court today.

Sharon Carrillo's lawyers say statements she made to police should be thrown out.

Her lawyers claim her husband, Julio, who is also charged with murder for the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, abused his wife.

The state rested its case this morning and the defense called a doctor to the stand.

In court today, the doctor testified Sharon Carrillo described an "escalating pattern" of various kinds of physical and sexual abuse by her husband.