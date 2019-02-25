David Bowie Trivia Tuesday in Bangor

Do you know who Ziggy Stardust is?

If the answer to that question is yes, then perhaps you should consider taking part in a trivia competition Tuesday night.

Ziggy is the alter ego of the late great musician David Bowie.

Knowledge like that could give you a leg up at the special event.

Ahead of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's March 9th show, Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience, the BSO is teaming with BrainyArt for a Bowie themed trivia night.

"The Bangor Symphony now for a number of years been trying to broaden its audience and program beyond the classics as you could," said Executive Director Brian Hinrichs. "And really make these partnerships in the community, from the trivia to the pops concert, these types of events are something that are just a part of how we operate now, and we hope to see a lot of new people at this concert."

Trivia night is being held at the University of Maine Museum of Art on Harlow Street in Bangor starting at 5:30 Tuesday night.

It's for people 21 and over, and there is a 5 dollar suggested donation.