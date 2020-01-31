Daughter of Stephanie Ginn Gebo fundraising for her mother's headstone

At the age of just 13 Sidney Gebo was confronted with an incredible tragedy.

Now at the age of 17 she's facing her past to help others in the future.

Including a permanent memorial to honor the woman she will always look to and hold in her heart.

"Everybody has lost someone and unfortunately young kids lose parents more often than we think and I think giving myself a voice now is going to help people in the future to give themselves a voice."

Like most seniors, Sidney Gebo is working on her senior project, a cap on her high school experience but as Sidney will tell you her journey was much different than many others.

"I'm actually writing a book about the 13 years before my mom died."

Sidney's mom - Stephanie Ginn Gebo- was murdered by her boyfriend, Robert Burton almost five years ago. An utterly tragic experience for Sidney but one she says forced her to grow and become the young woman she is today.

"It made me grow up very fast and it made me a lot more resilient and emotionally stronger,' she said.

Sidney says she looks back and realizes she instantly grew up when her mother was killed.

"I had to do what I had to do and it was to take care of my brother and the people around me because I was the one that took care of it. I was the one who made sure my brother was ok in that moment in the morning. And I realize that I kind of had to grow up and take responsibility," she said.

Now she wants to use her book as a way to close her high school career but also as a way to transition to her future. One that includes helping others.

"The emotional and physical stress that I went through and having somebody read that and relate to others just like it helped with me," she said.

She says she's changed a lot over the five years

"Things have changed drastically. The trial has ended that's no longer going on and that was our biggest worry."

One thing that will never change is her love for her mother.

"I have people tell me all the time I'm the spitting image of her, physical and my loud mouth. She was very fun and outgoing and you know her kids always came first. All the time."

Sidney is working on a memorial for her mom at their family home in Parkman. She's started a Go Fund Me for a headstone for Stephanie

"To have people have a final resting place for my mom and for her loved ones to have a place to be able to grieve and a spot where she can be remembered."

Sidney is hoping to have the headstone for her mother in place by June fifth this summer.

That's the fifth anniversary of her Stephanie Ginn Gebo's death.