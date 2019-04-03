Daughter of Hampden murder victim speaks to lawmakers

State lawmakers heard from relatives of a Hampden woman who was killed last summer.

It comes with the hopes a bill can be passed to make it easier to get a protection order.

"She was a daughter, grandmother, friend, sister, aunt to me she was my mom, wonder woman, my first friend, the person I could turn to for anything and everything."

Bethany Henneberry stood in front of a legislative committee considering a bill to change the way abuse and harassment protection orders work.

"This past July my mother was shot to death. She had previously requested it against her murderer which was denied. If that PFA had been granted or if she was told which order to apply for she may have been able to evict her murderer from his apartment which she owned and she may still be alive today."

Last summer, Renee Clark of Hampden was shot and killed.

Her brother-in-law, 55-year-old Philip Clark, has been charged with murder.

Committee members heard from State Senator Stacey Guerin who says Renee was denied a protection from abuse order because of the way the law is written.

"The court denied Renee a protection order on the basis that she didn't fit the definition of a family or a household member as currently defined by statue."

The committee also heard from her lawyer who says he's seen similar situations in the past with other clients.

He says he's not blaming the judge but hoped the judge would have advised Clark to see a different kind of protection from harassment order.

The bill would direct the court to do so.

"My mom asked our justice system from help and did not get it. To put this bill into effect will help some people live more freely from stress, fear, harm and other complications brought to them by someone else."