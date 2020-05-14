Daughter charged for arson after setting mother's house on fire

A Portland woman is charged with arson after officials said she set fire to her apartment after an argument with her mother.

Christina Mboumba, 21, faces several charges, including arson, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal restraint and assault.

Firefighters responded to her apartment complex on Forest Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Mboumba's mother in a back bedroom. She was rescued through a window.

Officers had to kick down the front door to reach Mboumba, officials said.

No one was hurt.

Mboumba was held on $10,000 bail.

