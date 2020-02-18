Date set for sentencing of mother charged with child's murder

A Stockton Springs woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter is scheduled for sentencing this Friday.

In December, Sharon Kennedy, formerly known as Sharon Carrillo, was found guilty for the death of Marissa Kennedy.

Her former husband, Julio Carrillo, is serving 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

During the trial, prosecutors showed the jury her confessions to the crime made to police in the hours following Marissa's murder.

The state medical examiner testified Marissa endured months of chronic physical abuse.

Kennedy's original sentencing date was postponed because of bad weather.