There's quite the competition each year at Darling's Auto Group, and it doesn't involve cars.

There's a heated costume competition, and we're told the stakes are high.

Each year, different departments dress up as groups.

One group at Darling's Ford in Bangor dressed as an entire game show....the classic Price is Right version with Bob Barker.

They tell us the winning group gets $250 to donate to a charity of their choice, and of course, bragging rights for the year.