Darling's donates van to Cobscook Community Learning Center

An area car dealership is helping Washington County kids by giving them a ride....

Tuesday morning Darling's donated a van to Cobscook Community Learning Center.

They'd been leasing the van for a dollar a year for 3 years...

Now at the end of the lease they decided to take it a step further.

"If we don't have to spend the money on it that makes more money available for the actual programs," said Executive Director Sebastian Teunissen. "We work in a poor part of the state, Washington County, there's not that much money available for kids to experience a lot of things. This donation means that we are able to take the students out to many places and do many things that otherwise wouldn't be able to."

The center serves hundred of Washington County kids each year.

