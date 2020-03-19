Danforth's Down Home Supermarket helping older, at-risk customers during COVID-19 outbreak

While many stores are closing their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, others are extending their hours or changing them to better serve our community.

A local store is helping make sure their most at-risk customers are able to get their groceries.

Danforth's Down Home Supermarket in Hermon is reserving 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's for those in that category.

They are not discouraging others shoppers during those hours.

But they're hoping that folks can skip coming in then to make room for seniors and other at-risk members of our community.

Brett Danforth of Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket says, “We're trying to allow those folks who are trying to get out and about and get their goods to give them the time to come in when it's not so crowded and hectic so, they can get their needs and get home. They are in that higher risk population so it will be food for them to be able to do that."

If you're looking to get the kids out of the house, Brett Danforth says the Maine Scoop Dairy Bar is a great place to go.

Their walk up and drive-thru window will be open starting March 27th.

