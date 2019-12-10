Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct

The Dallas Stars have fired former Maine Men's Hockey All-American Jim Montgomery for what the team is calling unprofessional conduct.

Black Bear hockey fans remember Montgomery from this 3-goal performance in the 1993 National Championship game during the 42-1-2 season.

This was his second year with Dallas.

The team didn't elaborate in its statement about his firing Tuesday morning.

The team's General Manager says the Stars expect employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing the organization.

He said Montgomery acted inconsistent with core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.