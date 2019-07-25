Dairy Queens local and beyond celebrate Miracle Treat Day

It's the one day a year where you're encouraged to eat dessert before dinner.

Its Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queens across the nation. For the past three dozen years, DQ has teamed up with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to raise money for children in need.

A dollar from every blizzard you buy goes to the cause and every penny raised stays local.

Kelly Pearson, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, said, "They are really treatments and programs and equipment that these families depend on. If we didn't have these programs here in the Bangor area, then these families would have to travel farther south for care."

For more information or to donate to CMN, visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/.

