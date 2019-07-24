Dairy Queen Annual Miracle Treat Day

It's a fun summertime tradition. Dairy Queen is hosting its annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25th to help brighten the smiles on kids' faces who are receiving care at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the United States. Locally, the DQ locations in Bangor, Belfast, Brewer, Ellsworth, and Old Town are participating, and each location is generously donating $1 or more to Northern Light Eastern Maine.

At participating Dairy Queen Restaurants will benefit the kids cared for at your local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals: Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center & The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital Medical Center, our local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Learn more about www.miracletreatday.com.

