Dairy Farms across the state are facing hard times

Dairy farmers across Maine are struggling like everyone else amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are also struggling with trying to actually go through our day to day on farms. Completing our tasks, doing our job, but also keeping safe. Keeping those we work with safe, keeping those we depend upon to do business safe, all while maintaining the high quality and standards we are required to do," said Jenni Tilton-Flood, from Flood Brothers Farm.

The UMaine Cooperative Extension program is offering a short term solution for any dairy farms, big or small, that are in need.

"So we've started a volunteer list of people that potentially have some dairy experience that could step in this situation, especially with a small farm that will require some labor to keep those cows healthy, safe, fed and milked," said Richard Kersbergen, a Professor of the UMaine Cooperative Extension program.

The long term effects however, are still unclear.

"Our new normal that we are shifting to and we will get to will look nothing like the past. There may be greater interest in supporting and providing resources and incentivizing an actual flourishing of our production. And not just one particular type but all of it," said Tilton-Flood.

Governor Mills has already shown an interest in supporting the industry long term by signing a bill last week that established a goal, that 20% of all food and food products bought and sold in Maine, are coming from a local farm.

The bills sponsor, State Representative Craig Hickman stated the following on the bill's passing: "These industries are essential to Maine, and we must continue to support them as citizens of the state both individually and through our state funded institutions. So we can begin working towards our 20% goal."

They hope to achieve that goal by 2025, but in the meantime, if you are interested in volunteering for a farm in need and have dairy experience, you can contact Richard Kersbergen at richard.kersbergen@maine.edu.