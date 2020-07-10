MDI Hospital to test tourism industry employees

A special task force on MDI has set up a pilot project to test 200 tourism workers six times each over the summer to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Testing is limited to 10 employees per employer and is scheduled to start for 100 workers on July 20th.

The other 100 will be tested the following week.

Workers will be tested every two weeks until the middle of October. It’s an approach to keeping businesses open the task force has been working on since April.

"We’re very excited to be able to do this, and have the collaboration that we’ve had between the state as well as our business friends,” said Chrissi Maguire, MDI Hospital Senior Vice President & CEO. “We’re hoping that we can look at this as a model for other communities to begin to embrace, and utilize it to protect their front-facing workers, but their greater community as well.”

The Downeast COVID-19 Task Force is made up of Municipal leaders, Community leaders, hospital leaders, and the Bar Harbor chamber.

It's also rolling out initiative is focused on providing medical-grade masks to area employers for front-facing employees, and education on masking as a means of mitigation.