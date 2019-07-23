DOT proposes another change to ferry rate structure

Ferry rates are again being changed by Maine DOT in hopes of attracting more riders.

These rates will replace the flat rate fee structure that was put in place last spring.

According to the Village Soup, ridership of the ferry between Lincolnville and Islesboro has declined since the time that flat fee was implemented.

The revised rate proposal means fees will drop to $8 per adult during the fall and spring and go up by $5 in the summer.

These new rates could be in place by October 1st, but public hearings will be held between now and then so officials can hear from those who use the ferry.