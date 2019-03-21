Maine DOT hosts March Madness-esque competition for Maine bridges

March Madness, with its basketball brackets, got underway Thursday right here on TV5.

There's another bracket competition online that Mainers are really getting into.

The Maine DOT is hosting a march madness style bracket for maine bridges.

You can vote on the DOT's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

There's a new matchup every day, so be sure to check back daily.

"The goal is to figure out what bridge the Maine people like the best," said Maine DOT's Adam Grotton, who came up with the idea. "We're trying to find Maine's most beloved bridge. So it'll be interesting to see which one people vote for."

We're told tournament favorite Penobscot Narrows breezed it's way through the first round, but there's some bridges with cinderella potential.

The championship will be on April 8th and the winner will be announced April 9th.