The Maine Department of Transportation is ahead of schedule for a bridge replacement project in Hampden.

The Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden will be closed to traffic as of Monday, April 13.

The bridge carries Routes 1A and 9 over Souadabscook Stream.

The DOT project will involve the demolition of the existing structure, which consists of three bridges built on top of one another.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Route 202 and I-395.