DIY self-care with Alyssa of CreationLyss

Freedom's Alyssa Green started her company CreationLyss in October of 2019 as a way to make a little extra money on the side. In just a few months her business continues to grow.

Alyssa sells all-natural items such as bath bombs and body scrub, and handmade creations such as custom stickers and wood signs.

One of her latest offerings is a self-care package that includes a lip scrub. "Especially right now with everything going on in the world, it's just so important to take care of yourself, says Alyssa. "Just make sure you're taking care of yourself so you can take care of the people around you. I think that's really important."

Alyssa joined the WABI TV5 Morning News to show how you can create your own version of her Sugar Cookie Lip Scrub.

Here's what you need:

1 tbsp organic cane sugar

1/2 tsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp raw honey

1/4 tsp almond oil (optional)

If you don't have the exact ingredients, you can substitute similar items with what's in your cupboard. Combine the ingredients and store them in a small, sealed container. The lip scrub has a shelf life of about two weeks.

To see more of Alyssa's work, visit CreationLyss on Facebook.

