DIY face masks now encouraged by CDC

The US CDC has revised its stance on wearing masks in public.

They are now recommending you wear a face covering because people who have shown no symptoms of the coronavirus could still spread it.

Officials stress that surgical masks and N-95 respirators should be left for those on the front lines.

There are alternatives you can make at home.

The U-S Surgeon General explains in a video posted over the weekend that you can view on our website.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, emphasized Monday the importance of these cloth masks.

“They are not necessarily designed to protect you. What they are designed to do is protect other people from you. People who do not yet have symptoms of COVID-19 can quite readily pass it from one person to another," said Shah.

Cloth masks should be worn when doing activities like going to the pharmacy or grocery shopping.

“When you have to make that trip to the grocery store, as infrequent as that trip should be, that is a prime time to don one of these cloth face coverings," said Shah.

Other materials you can use include scarves, bandannas, or a hand towel.

But make sure to wash them thoroughly after each use.