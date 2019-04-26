DHHS to discontinue use of photos on EBT cards

Mainers will no longer have their photos placed on EBT cards.

DHHS says it will stop the practice calling the policy ineffective.

People who get the supplemental food assistance have had their photos on the cards even though federal officials have warned Maine officials about that.

The federal government says it's not right for the photos to be on cards because the program is voluntary, and the cards can be used by more than one person in a household.

This change is effective immediately, but people with photos on their cards will still be able to use them.