Department of Health and Human Services offices around the state are back to normal business hours.

They're open 8 to 5, Monday through Friday.

Staff and those coming in for services are required to wear face coverings.

DHHS still encourages the use of their website when possible.

You can also call 1-855-797-4357.

That line is available weekdays from 7 to 4.

While some staff is returning, most DHHS employees are still working remotely.