DHHS launches new "Keep it Maine" campaign

Keep It Maine.

That's the name of a new statewide campaign launched by the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday.

Officials say it was created to emphasize the continued importance of public health measures that limit the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, Maine ranks 42nd in the nation in terms of positive cases.

We're also 15th in the percentage of people who have recovered, out of 41 states reporting.

The campaign includes social media and digital ads that officials say will begin this week.

By mid-June they expect to launch television ads and a new website with educational materials.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says, "At the end of the day this is about our neighbors, our friends. It's about keeping this state as special as it is for us and our children, our parents, our relatives, our neighbors. So, we are very excited to be able to be proactive here because the more we can give people information and tools, the understanding of why we are saying wash your hands a lot, I think that will really help get us a long way towards continuing what we've done to date."

Other states have done the same by launching public service announcements to citizens.

As Maine moves into another phase of reopening, officials say they want to keep people focused on why things like social distancing and wearing face masks in public are still important.