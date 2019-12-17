DHHS caseworker admits she knew of concerns, says Julio Carrillo denied any wrongdoing

The Director of the Maine State Forensic Service testified today that the woman accused of beating her daughter to death in Stockton Springs last year is at a higher risk to give a false confession.

Sharon Carrillo is on trial for the murder of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

Dr. Sarah Miller says Carrillo has limited intellectual functioning, domestic violence history and symptoms of PTSD.

Miller tested Carrillo for a total of six hours.

Miller also said this is the first case she can recall that's she's testified about the possibility of a false confession.

Marissa Kennedy's DHHS case worker also took the stand this morning in Belfast.

She said that a number of concerns were brought to her including Marissa missing school and domestic violence by her stepfather, Julio Carrillo.

The case worker said that he denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to Marissa's murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday afternoon.

