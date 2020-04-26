DHHS building in Augusta deep-cleaned after vendor tests positive for COVID-19

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services had to temporarily close its building in Augusta Saturday.

Officials say this was out of an abundance of caution after a vendor who recently visited the building tested positive for COVID-19.

The building at 286 Water Street, which is usually closed to the public on weekends, was cleaned and sanitized.

We're told the building will reopen Monday.

Officials say the vendor visited limited areas inside on Tuesday.

Employees who may have been in close contact with that vendor have been notified.

The Maine CDC employees who report to the Water Street building are currently working remotely.

We're told the closure does not affect testing or distribution of personal protective equipment.