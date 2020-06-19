DHHS awarded $8.5 million to improve behavioral health services for children

More than $8.5 million in federal funding will be used to improve behavioral health services for children in Maine.

The money has been awarded to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It will allow for better services for children in their homes and communities, particularly in the state's more rural areas.

The funding will be distributed over four years.

The first year it will be directed toward Piscataquis, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties, which the agency says are historically underserved for children's behavioral health care.

They'll be able to hire a youth peer specialist and a parent peer specialist in each of those three counties.

