DHHS announces March SNAP benefit release date, some families will have an increase

Some Maine families who receive SNAP benefits will see an increase in their benefits beginning next month.

The supplemental benefit for low income working families will more than triple...from $15 to $50 per month.

Lawmakers authorized this increase in 2011.

DHHS officials say the funding for this bump comes from existing unspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

This supplemental benefit is given to those who qualify for SNAP who are working at least 30 hours a week, or 20 hours if they have a child under 6.

SNAP benefits for March will be distributed a few days early, with money added to accounts on March 3rd.