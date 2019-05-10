DHHS Commissioner updates Government Oversight Committee on child welfare system

Following the abusive deaths of two young girls, state lawmakers are calling for change.

Improvements are being made to Maine's child welfare system.

Maine' Health and Human Services Commissioner and the head of Child and Family Services provided updates to lawmakers Friday.

"My department has been hard at work to comprehensively address the needs of families and children. This includes expanding MaineCare, improving training of child care workers, and tripling the work supplemental benefit for families transitioning to work," said DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew.

"I can say with certainty that the staff of OCFS are completely dedicated to child safety and well-being," said Dr. Todd Landry, Director of Child and Family Services. "They're also committed to a methodical and thoughtful approach as we seek to improve our system."

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and the new director for Office of Child and Family Services, Dr. Todd Landry provided on-going reports about changes being made within the state's child welfare system to the Government Oversight Committee Friday.

This update comes after Lambrew spoke to lawmakers in March following a report that detailed a number of concerns, including the number of large caseloads that her staff were undertaking.

"We're following up that conversation with having an entirely new case management system," said Senator Justin Chennette, D-Saco. "They're putting it out for RFP so, hopefully we will have a new system in places over the next six months to a year that's going to actually refine the internal processes to make it more effective and efficient, and actually streamline child protective services."

Landry and Lambrew say they hope to brief legislators and the public along the way.

Over the last year, the Office of Child and Family Services has been looking for ways to improve the department.

So far, they have narrowed down a list of 20 out of 84 recommendations that they helped administer.

"Those 20 recommendations are something that they are working on immediately, right now, concrete steps to try and have measurable outcomes at the end of this process to make sure we're protecting our most vulnerable," said Chennette.

"Before I got here the department did a great job of isolating or looking at the top 20 recommendations with input from our staff. We're moving that forward. At the same time we are looking at all the recommendations to make sure that we are prioritizing those and can get the best outcome for kids and families in Maine," said Landry.

Landry says they will continue to update lawmakers and the public with the changes they are making.

You can read the full report here: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reports/Child-Welfare-Evaluation-and-Business-Process-ReDesign.pdf.