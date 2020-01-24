Child Welfare Services annual report presented to lawmakers

State lawmakers got a chance to review an annual report that looks deeper into the state's child protective services.

The Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman, which conducts internal reviews of child protective cases, released the annual report earlier this month.

Friday, it was presented to the Government Oversight Committee in Augusta.

According to the Ombudsman, they found major issues with nearly 40 percent of the cases examined in the year before September 2019.

The report highlights major changes happening at the Department of Health and Human services including the hiring of additional case workers.

Those changes are in light of the high-profile murders of two girls in Wiscassett and Stockton Springs.

While delivering her report to the committee of lawmakers today, the Executive Director of the Ombudsman says she hopes child welfare will remain a top priority in the future.

Christine Alberi, Executive Director of the Ombudsman's office says, "As you know the deaths of Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy have caused the entire state to focus on child welfare, in a very helpful way, hopefully. I do worry that once more time goes by we are going to lose that focus and I want to make sure that everybody understands there are always going to be kids that need our help at any time going forward."

In her state-of-the-state address earlier this week, Governor Janet Mills announced she will ask the legislature to fund an additional 20 case workers at DHHS.

