DEP's draft recommendation favors $1 billion power corridor

Maine environmental regulators have issued a draft recommendation in favor of a 145-mile hydropower transmission project as long as stipulations are met.

The order calls for changes to reduce the visual impact along a 53-mile segment to be cut through wilderness in western Maine.

Other provisions include conservation of another 40,000 acres, 1.8 million dollars for culvert replacement projects and a prohibition on herbicides.

There will be an opportunity for public comments on the proposal before a final vote.

