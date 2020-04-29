How to contact the DECD with questions about businesses reopening

There are a lot of questions right now regarding the state beginning to open back up.

Business owners can contact the Department of Economic and Community Development.

They're available by email at business.answers@maine.gov.

If you send them an email you'll get an auto-response back with several helpful links and a message that a staff member will get back to you as soon as possible.

They can also be reached at 1-800-872-3838.

You can also find more information at maine.cov/covid19/restartingmaine.