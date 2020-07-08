DECD Commissioner gives update on COVID-19

With visitors from five states exempt from Maine's 14-day quarantine and testing requirements.

Some are wondering when other states will be added into the mix - like Massachusetts.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson says they're looking closely at public health findings.

She says Governor Mills did meet with the Massachusetts governor on Tuesday.

Health officials from both states came together recently, too.

"We know Massachusetts has a lot of interest to the tourism sector and we will continue to review that data," Johnson said.

No word on when any decisions will be made.

New Hampshire and Vermont visitors were the first states exempted from the state's quarantine and testing requirements.

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey were added last week.